Minor is experiencing a drop in velocity on all four of his pitches over his first two starts, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Pitching during this odd and shortened season has been a challenge for all starters, and Minor is no different. Minor's fastball dropped from an average of 92.5 to 90.2 MPH over the first two starts. The left-hander said he feels a little "tight" and not as loose as he normally feels when pitching. "I think it's a mobility thing, a stretching-out thing," Minor said. "I'm hoping, over time, a couple of starts, it will start going back up. Sometimes, the balls I throw by guys are being fouled off or are jam-shot singles or hard hits. I think my stuff doesn't do as well with the lower velocity. I still have the ability to get guys out. I just have to pitch better." Minor has stumbled out of the gate in 2020, losing both of his starts and posting a 5.91 ERA.