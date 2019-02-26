Rangers' Mike Minor: Faces no restrictions
Minor will be allowed to throw more pitches and get deeper into games this season, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Minor joined the Rangers' starting rotation last season, although he hadn't started a game since 2014 due to shoulder issues. As such, the Rangers managed his usage in an effort to have him available for the long haul. Over 28 starts, he was allowed to throw more than 100 pitches just three times and made 10 starts on six days rest. Manager Chris Woodward plans to change the left-hander's usage in 2019. "Let him be an ace," Woodward said. "He wants that. He's determined. He's got a little chip on his shoulder." Minor finished 12-8 last season with a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 157 innings.
