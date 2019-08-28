Minor (11-8) took the loss against the Angels on Tuesday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking three as the Rangers fell 5-2.

Minor missed a quality start by just one earned run, but still wound up tagged with his eighth loss of the season, as he was outdueled by counterpart Andrew Heaney. He's hit a bit of a lull lately compared to how he was pitching earlier in the season, as Minor has now given up at least four earned in six of his last nine starts. Still, the 31-year-old boasts excellent numbers overall, as he's got a 3.25 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 175:57 K:BB across 174.1 innings. He'll take the mound next in a favorable matchup against the Mariners at home on Sunday.