Rangers' Mike Minor: Falls to 2-2
Minor (2-2) took the loss against the Athletics on Monday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out four and walking three as the Rangers eventually fell 6-1.
Coming off a dominant complete-game shutout in his last start against the Angels, Minor only missed a quality start by one earned run in this one, but he was ultimately saddled with his second loss of the season. The 31-year-old is still off to a good start, holding opponents to a .190 average and posting a 3.21 ERA, a 0.98 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 33.2 innings so far in 2019.
