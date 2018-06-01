Minor (4-4) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two as the Rangers fell 6-1.

It's been tough sledding for Minor of late, as he hasn't logged a quality start in any of his last five outings and he now sports a 5.76 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP in his 59.1 innings this season. He'll look to get on track in a home tilt against Oakland the next time he's scheduled to take the mound next Wednesday.