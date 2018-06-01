Rangers' Mike Minor: Falls to 4-4
Minor (4-4) took the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two as the Rangers fell 6-1.
It's been tough sledding for Minor of late, as he hasn't logged a quality start in any of his last five outings and he now sports a 5.76 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP in his 59.1 innings this season. He'll look to get on track in a home tilt against Oakland the next time he's scheduled to take the mound next Wednesday.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Gets plenty of support in Friday's win•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Strikes out nine•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Allows six runs in short start Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Yields three homers in loss•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Earns win Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Navigates early trouble for win Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...