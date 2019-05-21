Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans 11 in win
Minor (5-3) picked up the win in Monday's 10-9 victory over the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out 11.
The Rangers bullpen nearly cost Minor the win after he exited the game with a seemingly secure 7-2 lead. It was the southpaw's sixth quality start in 10 trips to the mound, and the second time he's whiffed double-digit batters. Minor will take a 2.64 ERA and 67:20 K:BB through 64.2 innings into his next outing Saturday, on the road against the Angels.
