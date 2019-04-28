Minor (3-2) gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 over seven innings in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

The lefty gave up a homer to the second batter he faced (Domingo Santana), but was close to unhittable from there on. Minor ended his night with back-to-back swinging strikeouts, bringing his total to 13 and tying the club record for most strikeouts in a game by a left-handed pitcher. Since giving up six runs Opening Day, Minor has pitched to a 1.75 ERA over 36 innings, with a 36:10 K:BB over that span. He will look to keep it going next week in a home start against the Blue Jays.