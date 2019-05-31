Minor (5-4) punched out eight against the Royals on Thursday but was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks through five innings of work.

Minor delivered a solid effort but unfortunately, his offense couldn't provide enough support. Of course, his season-high tying eight hits also leave plenty of room for improvement. Even still, the left-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts and owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 80:24 K:BB. Up next, Minor will face Baltimore on Wednesday for a favorable home matchup.