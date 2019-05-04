Minor allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over eight scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Minor was excellent yet again, but Trent Thornton matched zeroes through seven and Toronto ultimately won 1-0 in 12 innings. The left-hander got 19 called strikes and 12 swinging strikes, and now has 22 strikeouts against three walks in his last two starts. The Rangers took some measures to limit Minor last year during his transition back to a starting role after he spent 2017 in the bullpen, but the reins are off; Minor has thrown 100-plus pitches in three of his last four starts. He'll face a tough test in Houston next week.