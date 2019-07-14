Minor didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Astros, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.

After posting very impressive numbers in June (3-0, 1.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP in five starts), Minor has stumbled in July, failing to pitch into the sixth inning in his starts on either side of the All-Star break. The 31-year-old southpaw still has a sharp 2.73 ERA and 121:44 K:BB through 122 innings on the year, but after throwing 157 IP in 2018 -- his first time as a regular member of a rotation since 2014 -- there could be some workload concerns with Minor in the second half. He'll look to get back on track Friday in a road rematch with Houston.