Minor didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Angels, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw blanked Los Angeles through three innings before the wheels came off, and Minor appeared headed for his eighth loss of the year until Texas rallied for four runs in the final three innings. He'll take a 3.17 ERA and 171:54 K:BB through 167.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, a road rematch with the Angels.