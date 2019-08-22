Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans seven in rough outing
Minor didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Angels, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw blanked Los Angeles through three innings before the wheels came off, and Minor appeared headed for his eighth loss of the year until Texas rallied for four runs in the final three innings. He'll take a 3.17 ERA and 171:54 K:BB through 167.2 innings into his next start Tuesday, a road rematch with the Angels.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...