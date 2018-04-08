Minor (1-1) grabbed the win Saturday against the Blue Jays by allowing one run on two hits and two walks across six innings of work. He struck out seven.

The lone blemish on the southpaw's ledger was a home run by Steve Pearce in his final inning. He wasn't overly accurate (54 of his 93 offerings went for strikes), but he limited traffic on the basepaths and ultimately lowered his season ERA to 2.53. Minor will look to build off this strong outing in his next start Friday in a road rematch with Houston.