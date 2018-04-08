Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans seven in winning effort
Minor (1-1) grabbed the win Saturday against the Blue Jays by allowing one run on two hits and two walks across six innings of work. He struck out seven.
The lone blemish on the southpaw's ledger was a home run by Steve Pearce in his final inning. He wasn't overly accurate (54 of his 93 offerings went for strikes), but he limited traffic on the basepaths and ultimately lowered his season ERA to 2.53. Minor will look to build off this strong outing in his next start Friday in a road rematch with Houston.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Takes loss against Astros in Rangers debut•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Will start fourth game•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Will be managed in April•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans 11 in minor-league game•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Has efficient start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Likely impacted by six-man rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...