Rangers' Mike Minor: Fans six in Friday's no-decision
Minor (1-1) didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners, giving up one run on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out six.
The left-hander threw 68 of 102 pitches for strikes and left the game in line for a win before Keone Kela and the Rangers' bullpen fell apart. Minor's return to starting duties has gone well so far, and he sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 21 innings. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the A's.
