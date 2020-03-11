Rangers' Mike Minor: Fires blanks Tuesday
Minor allowed two hits and struck out three over 4.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the White Sox.
Minor extended his scoreless run to 7.2 innings over two spring starts. Tuesday's effort was more impressive than the first appearance because he faced the White Sox's projected regulars.
