Minor (11-6) allowed four hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings Sunday, striking out 11 and earning the win over the Brewers.

After posting an ugly 6.59 ERA in July, Minor has tossed 15 shutout innings with an outstanding 18:2 K:BB to start August. He allowed just one extra-base hit Sunday and forced Milwaukee batters to go 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.90 in 155 innings this season. Looking for his fourth straight win, Minor will host the Twins on Friday.