Minor (6-6) allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out one Sunday against the Orioles as he was tabbed with the loss.

Minor coughed up a four-run lead after allowing a solo homer in the first followed by five more in the third. Despite a rough outing, the 30-year-old lefty had turned in six straight starts with three earned runs or fewer prior to Sunday. He sits with a 4.89 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 79:24 K:BB over 99.1 innings going into the All-Star break.