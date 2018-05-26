Minor (4-3) picked up the win Friday in an 8-4 victory over the Royals, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The left-hander continues to be hurt by the long ball -- after allowing only two homers over his first five starts this year, Minor has served up eight in his last five including two more Friday, but at least in this one the Rangers gave him more than enough offensive support to compensate. He'll carry a 5.63 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.