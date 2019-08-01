Rangers' Mike Minor: Gives up five runs
Minor (9-6) gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five through five innings to take the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Minor was hit early and often, but he was given plenty of run support to pick up the win. After posting a 1.70 ERA in June, the 31-year-old closes out the month of July with a 6.59 ERA in five starts. Minor will make his next start Tuesday against the Indians at Progressive Field.
