Rangers' Mike Minor: Goes eight strong innings
Minor (13-8) gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three through eight innings to take the win over the Orioles on Sunday.
Minor cruised through eight innings to pick up his 13th win of the season. The left-hander has won his last two starts and has only pitched less than six innings once in his last seven appearances. Minor has a 3.08 ERA and a career-high 183 strikeouts through 29 starts this season. Minor is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Athletics at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
