Minor improved to 9-6 on the season despite a mediocre performance Friday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk in 5.2 innings, striking out just two.

Minor held the Yankees scoreless through four innings before running into trouble. He allowed a solo shot to Brett Gardner in the fifth and was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing a walk and three hits. Despite allowing four runs, it was more than enough to win the game, as the Rangers would go on to score 12. The start raised the lefty's ERA to 4.61. He'll next take the mound Friday against the Angels.