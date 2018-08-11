Rangers' Mike Minor: Grabs win despite mediocre start
Minor improved to 9-6 on the season despite a mediocre performance Friday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk in 5.2 innings, striking out just two.
Minor held the Yankees scoreless through four innings before running into trouble. He allowed a solo shot to Brett Gardner in the fifth and was pulled with two outs in the sixth after allowing a walk and three hits. Despite allowing four runs, it was more than enough to win the game, as the Rangers would go on to score 12. The start raised the lefty's ERA to 4.61. He'll next take the mound Friday against the Angels.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Seven strong innings•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Earns win with eight strikeouts•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Strikes out five in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Gets knocked around Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Tagged with tough-luck loss•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...