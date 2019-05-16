Minor (4-3) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one run on eight hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three in a 6-1 victory over the Royals.

The southpaw wasn't particularly sharp, throwing 54 of 90 pitches for strikes, but the Rangers backed him with three homers. Minor will carry a 2.61 ERA and 56:19 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the Mariners.