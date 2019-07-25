Minor (8-6) took the loss Wednesday at Seattle after surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Minor started out with four scoreless frames but labored through the fifth, allowing four runs on five hits and an error. It's the third consecutive start the 31-year-old has been charged with four earned runs. Minor currently lines up to face the Mariners again Tuesday.

