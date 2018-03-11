Rangers' Mike Minor: Has efficient start Saturday
Minor allowed one hit and struck out two over four scoreless innings in Saturday's start against Oakland.
Minor was clearly pleased with his performance Saturday after he'd allowed seven runs, seven hits and three walks over his first two outings. He needed just 48 pitches to become the first Ranger pitcher to go four innings this spring. It was an efficient effort that should help his transition from reliever to starter. The right-hander has thrown just 77.2 innings since 2015 due to a shoulder injury. He's currently slated at the back end of Texas' six-man rotation, so the Rangers aren't expecting 200 innings out of him.
