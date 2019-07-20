Rangers' Mike Minor: Hit hard by Houston
Minor (8-5) took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell 4-3 to the Astros, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out 10.
All four runs against the lefty came off Houston solo homers, including a back-to-back-to-back set in the third inning, so Minor actually did well to limit the damage as much as he did. The loss was his first since May 30, while the double-digit strikeout performance was his third of the year. Minor will take a 2.86 ERA and 131:45 K:BB through 129 innings into his next outing Wednesday in Seattle.
