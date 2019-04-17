Rangers' Mike Minor: Hurls complete-game shutout
Minor (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven in a complete-game shutout to earn the win Tuesday against the Angels.
Minor was in control from start to finish as he allowed only five baserunners and no extra-base hits. He showed strong control, beginning 24 of the 30 batters he faced with strikes while also generating 22 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes. While Tuesday was his best effort of the season, Minor has allowed only two earned runs with 19 strikeouts across his last 23 innings pitched.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...