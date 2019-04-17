Minor (2-1) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven in a complete-game shutout to earn the win Tuesday against the Angels.

Minor was in control from start to finish as he allowed only five baserunners and no extra-base hits. He showed strong control, beginning 24 of the 30 batters he faced with strikes while also generating 22 called strikes and 15 swinging strikes. While Tuesday was his best effort of the season, Minor has allowed only two earned runs with 19 strikeouts across his last 23 innings pitched.