Minor allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings Monday against the Dodgers.

Minor labored through his fourth spring start and was able to work himself out of jams in the first and third innings via the strikeout. From that standpoint, the outing was a successful one. The left-hander lowered his spring ERA to 3.97 and gets one more start before the regular season.

