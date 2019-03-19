Rangers' Mike Minor: Labors against Los Angeles
Minor allowed three hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings Monday against the Dodgers.
Minor labored through his fourth spring start and was able to work himself out of jams in the first and third innings via the strikeout. From that standpoint, the outing was a successful one. The left-hander lowered his spring ERA to 3.97 and gets one more start before the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...