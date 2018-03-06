Rangers manager Jeff Banister intimated Monday that Minor and Matt Bush are most likely to be impacted by the six-man rotation he plans to deploy in 2018, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. "Minor and Bush are two guys that they're working on a little different rest period right now," Banister said. "We've got a ways to go. It's pretty fluid right now."

Minor worked exclusively in relief with the Royals last season in first big-league action since 2014, but after inking the lefty to a three-year deal in December, the Rangers are stretching him out as a starter in his first campaign in Arlington. Bush is making a similar move from the bullpen to the rotation, though the Rangers seem to be more receptive to moving him back to relief if the transition proves fruitless. Whether it's Minor and Bush or Minor and non-roster invitee Bartolo Colon that ultimately round out the Texas rotation, it appears either pair of pitchers will be handed an additional day of rest or more between starts, as Banister stated that Cole Hamels, Doug FIster and Matt Moore will remain on normal pitching schedules, while the same also likely applies to the rehabbing Martin Perez (elbow). Minor's fantasy outlook was already foggy given the downturn in effectiveness he's expected to notice in moving to the starting ranks in addition to calling hitter-friendly Globe Life Park his new home, and the prospect of an inconsistent pitching schedule week to week only further dims his appeal.