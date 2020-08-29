Minor allowed four hits and three walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in Friday's no-decision against the Dodgers.

After averaging fewer than five innings over his first five starts, Minor lasted six innings for a second straight appearance. The left-hander picked a great time for his best start of the season. Minor becomes a free agent in the offseason and with the Rangers expected to be sellers at Monday's trade deadline, he put up an attractive outing for potential suitors. Minor is on schedule to throw next Thursday at home against Houston if he remains with the Rangers.