Rangers' Mike Minor: Named Opening Day starter
Minor will start Opening Day against the Cubs on March 28, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Manager Chris Woodward made official what was assumed. "I feel like he has earned this," Woodward said. "The way he pitched last year, the way he came into camp, his attitude. He wants to be the No. 1 guy, and I feel it's important that he is. He has set the tone in Spring Training, with his attitude, with his work ethic, his desire to make this team a champion." Minor was Texas' fourth starter last year, but he earned this promotion after being the team's most consistent starter in 2018. The left-hander was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 28 starts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...