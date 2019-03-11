Minor will start Opening Day against the Cubs on March 28, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Chris Woodward made official what was assumed. "I feel like he has earned this," Woodward said. "The way he pitched last year, the way he came into camp, his attitude. He wants to be the No. 1 guy, and I feel it's important that he is. He has set the tone in Spring Training, with his attitude, with his work ethic, his desire to make this team a champion." Minor was Texas' fourth starter last year, but he earned this promotion after being the team's most consistent starter in 2018. The left-hander was 12-8 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 28 starts.