Rangers' Mike Minor: Navigates early trouble for win Friday
Minor (2-1) allowed four runs on nine hits and a hit batsman while striking out four over six innings to pick up the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays.
Minor was staked to a 4-0 lead after half an inning, but promptly allowed runs in the first three frames to erase the Rangers' advantage. He settled down over the middle innings, retiring 11 of the final 12 batters faced, giving the Rangers an opportunity to re-take a lead they would not give up. Minor remains on a six-day schedule and will next start Thursday at home against the Red Sox.
