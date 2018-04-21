Minor, whose turn in the rotation is due next Wednesday, could be pushed back a day, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

In Minor's start Friday, he threw a season-high 102 pitches, which was also the most pitches he's thrown since September 2014. Manager Jeff Banister is cognizant of Minor's recent injury history and plans to manage his workload. He said the club is committed to keeping him on at least five days rest, while acknowledging there may be times when he throws on a normal four-day rest cycle. Given that Minor hadn't thrown 100 pitches in a game for four years, and that the injured Doug Fister (hip) threw a bullpen Friday and is nearing a return to active duty, this appears to be a good spot to give Minor an extra day.