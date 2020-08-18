Minor does not expect to have a pitch count when he takes the mound Tuesday against San Diego, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Minor experienced diminished velocity in his first three starts which prompted the Rangers to limit him for his fourth outing. "No limitations," Minor said. "If something happens where the velocity drops, obviously we'll adjust but going into the start, no limitations." He was effective in his last outing, throwing 76 pitches over four scoreless innings. His fifth start comes on an extra day of rest.