Minor (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

Minor didn't have his best and needed 98 pitches, but he kept the Rangers in position to win. Unfortunately, they left 12 men on base while going 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Texas offense has been weak through the first two games at the new Globe Life Field, scoring three runs on 11 hits in 18 innings.