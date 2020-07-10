Minor worked four innings and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five in an intrasquad game Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

In response to questions about how he pitched, Minor's two-word response was "very poorly," which is a natural reaction after he walked three batters in one inning. That's unlike Minor, who typically averages under three walks per nine innings. He was not pleased with his breaking stuff and said he kept missing when trying to pitch up in the zone. He'll get two more chances during camp to work out Thursday's issues before he's ready to take the mound in a regular-season game July 25.