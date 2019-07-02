Rangers' Mike Minor: On track to start Tuesday
The Rangers list Minor as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Minor was slated to take the hill Monday in the series opener with Los Angeles before the contest was postponed following the tragic death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, both teams are prepared to play Tuesday's game as scheduled, so Minor will just be moved back a day and take the hill on five days' rest. Minor is coming off a complete-game victory over the Tigers and was named to his first All-Star break over the weekend.
More News
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Angels-Rangers postponed Monday•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Twirls complete-game gem•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Pitches eight strong frames•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Works into seventh inning•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Mike Minor: Whiffs seven in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.