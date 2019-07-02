The Rangers list Minor as their probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Minor was slated to take the hill Monday in the series opener with Los Angeles before the contest was postponed following the tragic death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, both teams are prepared to play Tuesday's game as scheduled, so Minor will just be moved back a day and take the hill on five days' rest. Minor is coming off a complete-game victory over the Tigers and was named to his first All-Star break over the weekend.