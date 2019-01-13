Rangers' Mike Minor: Phillies looking for lefty
The Phillies are interested in a trade for Minor, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Minor is expected to be the Rangers' opening-day starter, but as a team in rebuild mode, Texas may consider moving the 31-year-old left-hander. Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler has expressed interest in adding a southpaw to a rotation that's been predominately right-handed over the past two seasons. After attempts to add Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ during the offseason didn't materialize, the Phillies are turning to more affordable options. Minor is under contract through 2020 and due to make $9.83 million in each of those years.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...