The Phillies are interested in a trade for Minor, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Minor is expected to be the Rangers' opening-day starter, but as a team in rebuild mode, Texas may consider moving the 31-year-old left-hander. Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler has expressed interest in adding a southpaw to a rotation that's been predominately right-handed over the past two seasons. After attempts to add Patrick Corbin and J.A. Happ during the offseason didn't materialize, the Phillies are turning to more affordable options. Minor is under contract through 2020 and due to make $9.83 million in each of those years.