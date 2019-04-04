Minor (1-1) gave up no runs on five hits while striking out seven through seven innings in a win over the Astros on Wednesday. He walked two.

Minor was much more impressive in his second outing, shutting the Astros out through seven innings. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 4.63 and earned his first win of the season. Minor will get his next start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

