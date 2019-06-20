Minor (7-4) allowed one run on three hits with four walks and three strikeouts across eight innings to earn a victory against the Indians on Thursday.

He didn't rack up many strikeouts, and Minor didn't showcase much better control than he did in his last start when he walked a season-high four batters. But owners have to love Minor lasting eight innings for the first time since May 3, and he gave up one or fewer runs for the fifth occasion in his last 10 outings. Minor had a decent April as well, and as a result, he's experiencing the best statistical season of his career. He is 7-4 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 103.2 innings. Minor will look to keep it going in his next outing at the Tigers on Wednesday.