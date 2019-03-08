Rangers' Mike Minor: Pitches into fourth inning
Minor allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over three-plus innings Thursday against the Padres.
Minor allowed one run over the first three innings before running into fourth-inning trouble and left when he hit his pitch count. In a sign that he's feeling stronger this season, the left-hander threw more than a dozen curveballs, about 20 percent of his 67 pitches, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. The hook represented just 10 percent of his offerings last season. "I want to spread things out a little more this year," Minor said. "I feel like I'm ahead of where I was at this point last year. My breaking ball has gotten a little better each time out. It was non-existent last year [in spring training]." If Minor can make the curveball work for him as a swing-and-miss pitch, he could improve on the 7.6 K/9 he had as a starter in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?
Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...