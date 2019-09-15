Minor (13-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five and took the loss versus the Athletics on Saturday.

All of the runs against Minor came on three homers. He had allowed only one homer over his previous four starts combined. Minor saw his ERA rise to 3.33 with a 1.21 WHIP and 188:62 K:BB in 194.2 innings this season. Minor's next start is expected to be a rematch with these Athletics on Saturday in a road start.