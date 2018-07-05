Minor allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Minor was staked out to a 4-0 lead through three innings, but he gave it all back in part due to a pair of home runs allowed. Though it was a clear step back from his last outing -- when he took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Padres -- it was still good for his fifth straight quality start. That stretch has dropped his ERA over a full run since the start of June, so he'll carry a 4.63 mark in that department and 74:22 K:BB over 91.1 innings into Monday's start against the Red Sox.