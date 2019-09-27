Minor (14-10) allowed five earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out nine across 8.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.

The Rangers stretched Minor out to 126 pitches to allow him to reach 200 punchouts for the season, which he accomplished by striking out the final batter he faced. While a milestone accomplishment, Minor has allowed 18 earned runs across 18.2 frames to close the season. Even with those struggles, he'll end the 2018 campaign with a 3.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 208.1 innings.