Minor allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings Saturday against the Astros. He did not factor into the decision.

Minor got into trouble immediately, allowing two earned runs on a walk and two hits in the first inning. However, he settled in with the only damage coming on a Max Stassi home run across his next five innings of work. While it wasn't anything spectacular, this does mark Minor's first quality start since May 3.