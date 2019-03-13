Minor threw 80 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Minor had been scheduled to throw in a minor-league game, but rain washed out the game. However, the storms eventually passed and the fields dried enough for the left-hander to pitch a simulated game. Statistics didn't matter much as the Rangers didn't have outfielders risk playing on wet ground. The main thing was Minor getting his pitch count up and getting up and down five times. He's on schedule for Opening Day, March 28, against the Cubs.

