Rangers' Mike Minor: Runs pitch count to 80
Minor threw 80 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Minor had been scheduled to throw in a minor-league game, but rain washed out the game. However, the storms eventually passed and the fields dried enough for the left-hander to pitch a simulated game. Statistics didn't matter much as the Rangers didn't have outfielders risk playing on wet ground. The main thing was Minor getting his pitch count up and getting up and down five times. He's on schedule for Opening Day, March 28, against the Cubs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...