Minor (11-7) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five as the Rangers fell 4-3 to the Twins.

A pair of two-run homers by Max Kepler and Jonathan Schoop accounted for all the damage off Minor, but the southpaw still picked up his third straight quality start and 14th of the season. He'll carry a 2.94 ERA and 164:52 K:BB through 162 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Angels.