Minor will start on Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Minor will take the ball as the Rangers square off against the Cubs on March 28. While it's a tough starting assignment, Minor proved capable at times last season, throwing 157 innings with a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He's thrown only 11.1 official innings this spring, but has racked up 10 strikeouts and is entering the season healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories