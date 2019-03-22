Rangers' Mike Minor: Set for Opening Day start
Minor will start on Opening Day, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Minor will take the ball as the Rangers square off against the Cubs on March 28. While it's a tough starting assignment, Minor proved capable at times last season, throwing 157 innings with a 4.18 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He's thrown only 11.1 official innings this spring, but has racked up 10 strikeouts and is entering the season healthy.
