Rangers' Mike Minor: Set for Wednesday's start
Minor (back) will take the hill Wednesday against the Athletics.
Minor will not require a stint on the DL or miss another start after being scratched from Friday's outing due to back stiffness. Across 22 starts this year, he's posted a 4.61 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 123 innings of work.
