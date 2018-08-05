Rangers' Mike Minor: Seven strong innings
Minor (8-6) allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Orioles.
Minor held the Orioles scoreless until the seventh inning, retiring nine consecutive batters spanning from the second to fifth inning. He worked efficiently -- he needed only 86 pitches to retire 21 hitters -- and recorded his longest start since June 27. Since the calendar flipped to July, Minor has allowed 15 earned runs and struck out 28 batters across 31.2 innings while turning in three quality starts in six chances.
