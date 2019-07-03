Rangers' Mike Minor: Short outing Tuesday
Minor surrendered three runs on two hits and four walks over 4.1 innings during Tuesday's loss to the Angels. He had four strikeouts but didn't factor in the decision.
Minor ended up giving up only three runs but he labored throughout the evening, needing 110 pitches to record only 13 outs. The left-hander was originally scheduled to pitch Monday, but the game was postponed following the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Minor currently lines up to start Sunday's game at Minnesota, which would prevent him from pitching in the All-Star Game next week.
